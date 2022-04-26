ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, April 25

By Melanie Laughman, Shelby Dermer, Alex Harrison and James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot , presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning April 18-24.

Enquirer/ Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count. You must use the ballots below for them to count. Nominating and voting are not the same things. You nominate someone ahead of a ballot. You vote for them once they are on the ballot. In other words, please do not send any staff member an email or tag us on Twitter after the ballots are released saying, "I want to nominate (athlete already on the ballot)" or "I want to vote for (insert athlete's name)."

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores and results emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join The Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vote: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, April 25

