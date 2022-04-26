ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Grovetown boys soccer team making school history

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anlMp_0fKBWjBk00

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown boys soccer team has already made school history. On Tuesday the Warriors hope to make more.

Grovetown (16-2) will travel to Marietta, Georgia to face Lassiter (16-2) in the Georgia Class-AAAAAA quarterfinals. The Trojans enter the game as the No. 5-ranked team the state. It is the first time Grovetown has advanced to the Elite Eight.

“They’re playing for the pride of this school, this community, the whole area,” said head coach Ryan Rood. “We’re the last team in our region to be in, so I’m just super proud of them.”

Grovetown, the Region 3-AAAAAA champion, is the last soccer team still playing from the Georgia part of the CSRA. South Carolina’s state playoffs have not yet begun.

“It’s really special to us, especially being our senior year,” said senior center back Braden Wintrode. “It really means a lot to us guys. We take a lot of pride in what we do and we’re really happy to be this far.”

“All of the boys are just eager to get this game on,” said senior goalkeeper Ethan Schomaker. “I know that this is something that we’ve all wanted since last year when we got sent home in the first round of the playoffs. This is a really big game for us and something we’ve been excited for since we knew we were going to make it here.”

Tuesday’s game continues a remarkable turnaround for a program that won just one game two years ago, and five last season.

“The leadership wasn’t really there and the positive attitude wasn’t really there,” senior center back Nasrudin “Nas” Mohamed said of the previous two seasons. “This year I feel like we came in optimistic. We think we’re going to do big things and we did big things.”

2022 has already provides some unforgettable moments for the Grovetown athletic program. In February, former Warrior D’Ante Smith won the AFC Championship and played in the Super Bowl as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. In March, the boys basketball team won the first state championship in school history. Coach Rood recently invited basketball coach Darren Douglas to address the soccer team.

“His message was ‘E’ plus ‘R’ equals ‘O’: Event, plus response, equals outcome, and that really helped carry us through this past game and get us the (win),” said Wintrode.

“With his words, he impacted us,” said senior striker Leo Rivera.

“That’s definitely inspiring to us,” said Schomaker. “It shows that any team with the kind of drive they had can make it as far as they want to. They definitely made it as far as they wanted to and I think we can go the same distance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
The Augusta Chronicle

Why, when given the chance, an Augusta-area high school chose flag football over lacrosse

Thanks to a pair of generous donations, including one from the Atlanta Falcons, a girls flag football team is coming to Westside High School this fall. The program will be added to Westside’s roster of Georgia High School Association sports, made possible by a combined donation of $9,000 — $6,000 by the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and $3,000 from Nike.
AUGUSTA, GA
Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WJHG-TV

Bay boys tennis team set for trip to State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay boys tennis team is just about set to face some of the State’s best in the Orlando area this week! The group of five Tornadoes, seniors Jake Chapman, Zach Cox, Santi Granducci and Jake Harbison, and freshman Connor Seaberger, finished as the runner up in 2A district one to South Walton. They then went on the road to Gainesville and beat Eastside 4-3, that’s in five singles and two doubles matches. They followed that up late last week with a win at south Walton in the region final, also by a score f 4-3. That has the Tornadoes heading to the State Tournament in the Orlando area tomorrow, to compete with 7 other 2A teams for team and individual state championships. We’ve been unable to confirm when the last time any bay boys tennis team has made it to State, of if at all? Suffice it to say getting this far is a big deal!
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Grovetown, GA
Sports
City
Marietta, GA
State
South Carolina State
KDRV

Crater female wrestler makes school history

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- As the ink dried on Bailey Holt's National Letter of Intent, the Crater senior made school history: the first female wrestler to sign to continue wrestling at the collegiate level. Holt won't be going far either. She's set to join the nationally-ranked Southern Oregon University womens...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Bengals#Csra
Forsyth County News

Soccer: No. 1 Pinecrest beats Wesleyan to reach Final Four

Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team found something out about themselves Monday evening. They need only 13 seconds to score a goal. That discovery came shortly after the second half of Monday's match against Wesleyan began, when Grace Fowler took the opening kick and dropped it perfectly in front of a sprinting Ivey Crain, who had by then outraced two defenders. Crain let the ball bounce, shuffled her feet and sent a rocket off her right foot and into the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winner with 39:47 left in the second half.
CUMMING, GA
Forsyth County News

Soccer: Paladins pounce on Providence Christian early, secure Final Four berth

Domenic Martelli did not forget about last season's one-goal loss to Providence Christian Academy that eliminated Pinecrest's boys soccer team from the playoffs a year ago. This time around, it was the Paladins on the winning side, defeating the Storm 2-1 to advance to the the program's first Class 1A Private Final Four.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
WJCL

Savannah Christian's Connor Daniel wins World Championship

SAN ANTONIO — Connor Daniel is bringing a World Championship back to Southeast Georgia. The Savannah Christian student-athlete traveled to San Antonio, Texas over the weekend to compete in the 2022 World English Sporting Clays Championships. Over 1,000 shooters from around the world took part in the Championships held...
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Commercial

Lake and Sumter athletes bring home five individual titles from boys state weightlifting finals

Lake and Sumter counties were well-represented at the Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting state finals. Two lifters from South Sumter and one each from Lake Minneola and The Villages won state titles last weekend, while South Sumter recorded the highest team total of any area program with a second-place finish in the snatch competition during the two-day finals at Port St. Joe High School.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Forsyth County News

Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet

West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships. West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.
FORSYTH, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy