PHOTO FEATURE: Lamar State College Orange holds Women in Industry Coffee

Jasmine Watkins, former Pleasanton ISD student, won first place at the Skills USA Texas State Competition in Criminal Justice Skills earlier this month in Corpus Christi. She will go on to the National Skills USA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Watkins is a senior at Southside ISD, a member of NHS and ROTC, the Law Enforcement Cadet Chief, as well as a District 5A Varsity track and basketball athlete, winning Academic All District Honorable Mention for 2021.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO