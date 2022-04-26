ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Lamar State College Orange holds Women in Industry Coffee

By Orange Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar State College Orange held a Women in Industry Coffee at...

Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Orange Rotary Sip & Shop benefits local scholarships

The Orange Rotary thanked everyone who visited Free State Cellars Winery and enjoyed Rotary Club of Orange’s Sip and Shop with Mathews Jewelers Orange. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program. Each year the club is able to award several scholarships to graduating seniors from several Orange County high...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor Rotary names Students of the Month

Vidor Rotary Club’s April Students of the Month are Gweneth Cobb, Gaby Spencer, and Lori Wilson. Not pictured is Lori Sellers. They are pictured with President Elect Angela Bryant, left, and Rotary President John Nickum, right.
VIDOR, TX
Pleasanton Express

Watkins takes first at Skills USA Texas State Competition

Jasmine Watkins, former Pleasanton ISD student, won first place at the Skills USA Texas State Competition in Criminal Justice Skills earlier this month in Corpus Christi. She will go on to the National Skills USA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Watkins is a senior at Southside ISD, a member of NHS and ROTC, the Law Enforcement Cadet Chief, as well as a District 5A Varsity track and basketball athlete, winning Academic All District Honorable Mention for 2021.
PLEASANTON, TX
City
Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Orange Leader

Vidor duo win $5K scholarships in 18th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest

VIDOR — When it comes to Orange’s County best high school students in reading and declamation, Ashley Callahan and Triston Tinkle stand out in a talented crowd. The Vidor High School duo earned first place awards this weekend, each receiving a $5,000 scholarship for their efforts. For her...
VIDOR, TX

