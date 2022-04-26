PHOTO FEATURE: Lamar State College Orange holds Women in Industry Coffee

The Orange Rotary thanked everyone who visited Free State Cellars Winery and enjoyed Rotary Club of Orange’s Sip and Shop with Mathews Jewelers Orange. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program. Each year the club is able to award several scholarships to graduating seniors from several Orange County high...
Vidor Rotary Club’s April Students of the Month are Gweneth Cobb, Gaby Spencer, and Lori Wilson. Not pictured is Lori Sellers. They are pictured with President Elect Angela Bryant, left, and Rotary President John Nickum, right.
Jasmine Watkins, former Pleasanton ISD student, won first place at the Skills USA Texas State Competition in Criminal Justice Skills earlier this month in Corpus Christi. She will go on to the National Skills USA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Watkins is a senior at Southside ISD, a member of NHS and ROTC, the Law Enforcement Cadet Chief, as well as a District 5A Varsity track and basketball athlete, winning Academic All District Honorable Mention for 2021.
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City ISD Education Foundation has been officially granted exemption status. Patty Collins shared the news with the school board Monday night. Collins is leading this nonprofit foundation’s effort to get up and running for the benefit of students. The mission of the Bridge...
VIDOR — When it comes to Orange’s County best high school students in reading and declamation, Ashley Callahan and Triston Tinkle stand out in a talented crowd. The Vidor High School duo earned first place awards this weekend, each receiving a $5,000 scholarship for their efforts. For her...
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce Adam Ortolon, employee of Market Basket, as April Employee of the Month. If you have been in the Bridge City Market Basket produce section, chances are you have been greeted by Ortolon’s smiling face. For more than 14 years,...
