Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Late-Night House Fire

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire will be closed until further notice after a fire ripped through the popular hotel on Saturday. North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said Sunday that the flames burned for roughly 12 hours, and firefighters needed until 2 a.m. to put the fire out. The fire started on the third floor in the south wing of the resort a little before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Preece said one of the reasons the fire lasted so long was there were no sprinklers in south wing, which was...

CONWAY, MA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO