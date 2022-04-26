ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKBWGmn00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Kennewick-Richland, WA metro area consists of Benton County and Franklin County. As of April 24, there were 29,374.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kennewick residents, the 46th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Kennewick-Richland metro area, Franklin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 35,334.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin County, the most of any county in Kennewick-Richland, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Benton County, there were 26,598.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Kennewick-Richland.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kennewick-Richland metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kennewick-Richland, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 85,048 29,374.8 681 235.2
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 71,567 28,661.5 781 312.8
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,240 26,418.2 230 194.5
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,220 25,213.3 140 231.9
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 132,526 24,088.6 1,513 275.0
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 22,963 21,505.4 345 323.1
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 732,914 18,931.9 5,240 135.4
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,175 17,653.6 204 162.4
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 37,792 17,114.3 296 134.0
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 47,179 16,867.1 417 149.1
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 39,722 14,939.7 338 127.1

