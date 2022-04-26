COVID-19: How Cases in the Lancaster, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lancaster, PA metro area consists of just Lancaster County. As of April 24, there were 22,421.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lancaster residents, 9.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lancaster metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lancaster, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,941 26,694.4 1,495 335.5 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,634 26,217.9 516 369.3 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,367 26,187.3 692 448.9 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,636 26,040.3 726 545.8 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 209,932 25,063.2 2,959 353.3 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,522 24,947.1 514 449.6 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,540 24,529.6 1,593 381.1 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,821 24,222.7 361 352.3 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,720 24,131.8 613 497.7 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,697 23,456.1 337 401.3 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 527,731 22,635.3 7,819 335.4 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,302 22,421.9 1,884 348.2 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,169 22,120.2 519 308.9 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 122,676 22,078.2 2,228 401.0 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,412 21,864.7 348 214.9 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,254 20,908.2 758 276.8 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,270,465 20,898.8 18,181 299.1 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,080 20,854.2 2,036 356.6

