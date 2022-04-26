ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

COVID-19: How Cases in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fKBW7vV00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area consists of just Mohave County. As of April 24, there were 27,637.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lake Havasu City residents, 11.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,638 30,888.9 472 334.1
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,659 29,913.4 1,167 557.1
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,407,888 29,567.5 18,749 393.8
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,401 27,637.2 1,435 690.9
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,452 24,988.3 564 448.1
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 254,407 24,766.9 3,803 370.2
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,983 21,039.0 1,195 524.0

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
A fast-moving wildfire in rural northern Arizona ballooned to over 3 square miles Tuesday as winds whipped the flames, shut down a major highway and grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant. About a couple hundred homes along U.S. 89, north of Flagstaff, were being evacuated, said Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton. Firefighters contended with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) that pushed the wildfire over the highway, authorities said.“It's blowing hard, and we have ash falling on the highway,” Paxton said.Fire and law enforcement agencies were going door to door to warn of...
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
Term-limited Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey leaves office this year after a six-year run during which he balanced the state budget, shrunk the state government, cut taxes, and deregulated the economy, becoming a favorite of fiscal conservatives. But, like many governors, his last several years in office have been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
