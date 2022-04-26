COVID-19: Longview, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Longview, TX metro area consists of Gregg County, Harrison County, Rusk County, and one other county. As of April 24, there were 19,382.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Longview residents, the 35th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Longview metro area, Rusk County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 20,094.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Rusk County, the most of any county in Longview, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Gregg County, there were 18,778.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Longview.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Longview metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Longview, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,956 34,712.6 551 467.0 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,521 34,190.9 1,033 377.7 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,003 30,651.2 1,407 444.6 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 678,013 27,470.0 7,841 317.7 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,961 27,113.6 551 213.5 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,784 25,851.0 1,831 427.3 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,618 24,876.4 1,279 484.9 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,694 24,841.9 3,722 445.2 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 103,081 24,446.1 2,024 480.0 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 41,899 24,105.4 521 299.7 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 205,003 23,972.0 3,897 455.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,751,443 23,924.7 18,705 255.5 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 33,657 23,702.3 709 499.3 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,485 23,343.7 700 435.9 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 62,390 23,248.5 963 358.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,580,056 22,952.1 15,916 231.2 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,533 22,577.6 884 518.0 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,937 22,062.1 713 477.6 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 453,327 21,439.6 3,546 167.7 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,106 20,689.4 635 484.7 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,045 20,247.8 1,197 269.2 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,460 19,986.9 964 423.8 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,897 19,962.1 443 444.4 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,201 19,382.6 1,325 465.2 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 74,629 18,885.1 1,443 365.2

