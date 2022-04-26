COVID-19: How Cases in the Lawton, OK Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lawton, OK metro area consists of Comanche County and Cotton County. As of April 24, there were 27,045.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lawton residents, 9.1% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lawton metro area, Comanche County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 27,153.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Comanche County, the most of any county in Lawton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Cotton County, there were 24,820.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lawton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lawton metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.3%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 30020 Lawton, OK 127,620 34,516 27,045.9 419 328.3 46140 Tulsa, OK 990,544 260,602 26,309.0 3,581 361.5 36420 Oklahoma City, OK 1,382,841 361,310 26,128.1 4,298 310.8 21420 Enid, OK 61,898 15,178 24,521.0 289 466.9

