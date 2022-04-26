ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Anne Arundel Police Reports: Brooklyn Park, Odenton, Lothian, Annapolis

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD – The Anne Arundel Police Department has issued the following...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Odenton, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Lothian, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
City
Odenton, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arundel#Shooting#Md#Berkley Court
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxygen

Actor From 'Grease' Films Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing At Maryland Nursing Home

A character actor from the 1976 film “Grease” has been arrested after Maryland authorities say he forced his way into a local nursing home. Eddie Deezen, 65, was arrested on Friday for pushing his way into an Allegheny County residence facility and refusing to leave, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police e-mailed to Oxygen.com. As first reported by TMZ, the North Bel Air Drive property Deezen is accused of trying to break into is a privately-owned nursing home.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Gunfire Exchange With Maryland Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a shooting that killed a man who had allegedly committed a robbery on Monday, according to authorities. Deputies received a report that a man had used a handgun to rob a convenience store in Westover, Maryland, deputies said. Not long after that, a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a man matching the description of the suspect about two miles away from where the recovery occurred, according to authorities. The deputy approached that person and there was an exchange of gunfire. The man then ran toward a field near the intersection of...
WESTOVER, MD
AOL Corp

D.C. shooter fired over 200 rounds and had 800 more, police say

The man who opened fire from a D.C. apartment Friday, wounding four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had a major stockpile of weapons and ammunition in two apartments he was renting, police said Monday. No one was killed in the shooting, but two people remain hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
FAIRFAX, VA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy