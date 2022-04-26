ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambrills, MD

Police Searching for Chipped Tooth Gunman in Capitol Raceway Shooting

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GAMBRILLS, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a gunman...

Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
WDVM 25

Man stabbed after argument on bus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police responded to a stabbing on board a Metro bus on the A8 route at Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Sterling St in Southeast shortly around 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim was sent to the hospital with a single stab wound that was possibly life-threatening. Sources tell WDVM, “based on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

