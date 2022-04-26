Police Searching for Chipped Tooth Gunman in Capitol Raceway Shooting

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO