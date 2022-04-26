ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Cherry Hill Firefighters Stop Car Fire from Spreading

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Cherry Hill firefighters responded to a car fire close to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City firefighters assist in vehicle crash

Atlantic City firefighters assisted in a crash Sunday afternoon. One vehicle was overturned in the crash at Providence and Atlantic avenues near the Monument. Engine 6 responded and treated two occupants, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. No further information was immediately available. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found the home going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Accidents
Cherry Hill, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Marmora First Responders Use Jaws of life to Rescue Driver

Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were called to a crash scene involving a car that ran off of the Garden State Parkway early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, they were dispatched to the northbound side of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Companies
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

AK-47 Among 13 Rifles, Several Pounds Of Drugs Seized In Newark Crackdown

Several pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms were seized last weekend in Newark, including one defaced firearm from a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. The boy was arrested on the 600 block of 15th Avenue when police observed him with a loaded and defaced firearm on Friday, April 22, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.
Daily Voice

Dad Of 3 Dead, Another Hurt In Camden County Shooting

A father of three was killed and another injured in a Camden County shooting Friday, April 22, authorities said. Alvin Redd, 25, was found lying in the street on the 400 block of West Park Avenue in Lindenwold around 8:10 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

87K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy