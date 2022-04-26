State grants to fund local projects

HIGH POINT — Grants from the N.C. Department of Commerce have been approved to assist with several local economic development projects.

In High Point, ChenMed, a national chain of primary care medical practices, has been authorized for a $300,000 grant to support the reuse of the 13,219-square-foot anchor space in the Eastgate Shopping Center in Five Points, which has been empty since a Sav-A-Lot grocery store closed in 2018.

ChenMed, which serves seniors with Medicare Advantage insurance, has signed a 10-year lease and plans to open in June, according to Brian Burnham with Brown Investment Properties of Greensboro, which manages the shopping center.

ChenMed will invest $1.68 million to develop the space into an office and plans to create 30 jobs with an average annual salary of $90,339 within its first two years of operation, according to the city.

The other local grant awards are:

• Aeolus Filter Corp. in Archdale ($85,000) for a $2.24 million project that will add equipment and upgrades to its plant that makes products for the HVAC industry in a project expected to create 17 jobs with an average annual salary of $41,824.

• The city of Thomasville ($825,000) to assist in providing a sewer extension for a $350 million Nucor steel-product plant on U.S. 64.

• McIntyre Manufacturing Group ($320,000) of Lexington for a 65,000-square-foot expansion of its plant that makes point-of-purchase displays for big-box retailers in a $6.6 million project expected to create 40 jobs.

• Printcraft Inc. ($60,000) for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of its Lexington facility that makes tags and labels for products such as garment bags in a $721,916 project expected to create 15 jobs.

• Border Concepts Inc. ($50,000) of Lexington for an $8.5 million expansion of its lawn and gardening products manufacturing facility in a project that will add 120,000 square feet of building space and create 10 jobs.

• Kraftsman Inc. ($140,000) of Ramseur in Randolph County for a 9,600-square-foot expansion of its plant that manufactures and sells flatbed equipment trailers in a $250,063 project expected to create 20 jobs.

• Sky Aircraft Maintenance ($140,156) at the Davidson County Airport in Lexington to assist the county in providing water and sewer infrastructure for a 70,000-square-foot hangar and office facility for the company in a $12.5 million project expected to create 36 jobs.

These were among 15 grants for projects across the state that were approved by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, a division of the Commerce Department.