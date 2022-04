Ciro Benavides has consistently been one of the best hitters in Laredo this year. This is not an opinion. It is an objective fact. While hitters like Rocco Garza-Gongora and Marco Villanueva understandably will be names opponents look at in lineups as guys to watch out for, Benavides has quietly been one of the toughest outs in the city throughout the season. So when he went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, single and four RBIs in Alexander's 16-2 win over LBJ on Friday, it wasn't particularly surprising for anyone paying attention. Who was surprised though...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO