MLB

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3),...

www.wfmz.com

FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Arizona State
WFMZ-TV Online

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

E_Rosario (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Miller (8), Mercado (3), Maile (1), Ward (2), Trout 2 (6), Ohtani (4). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Ramírez 2 (6), Ward (4). SB_Marsh (2). SF_Straw (1). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Plesac L,1-232-377622. Hentges11-320001. Allen21-352213. Clase2-300002. Los Angeles. Ohtani W,2-2552214. Ortega210002. Wantz132202.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Told Dave Roberts He Was Finishing Complete Game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has developed a reputation for being reluctant to allow pitchers to pursue complete games, most notably with removing Ross Stripling, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw from respective bids at history. Walker Buehler, however, was given rope against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Each...
PHOENIX, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

E_Nola (3). DP_San Diego 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Machado (6), K.Farmer 4 (7). 3B_Grisham (1). HR_Profar (5), Hosmer (2), Pham (3), Drury (3). SF_Campusano (1), Moran (2). IPHRERBBSO. San Diego. Gore W,2-05511210. Stammen111102. Wilson121100. Hill100001. Lamet2-322221. Rogers S,6-71-300000. Cincinnati. Gutierrez L,0-4456662. Cessa110000. Diehl200002. Diaz111101. 111100. Gutierrez...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

E_Neuse 2 (6), Crawford (3). DP_Oakland 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_McKinney (1), González (1). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Pinder (3). SB_Slater (2). Jackson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy. T_3:00. A_32,014 (41,915).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Scott Barry
Person
Dan Iassogna
Person
Adam Beck
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .397; Benintendi, Kansas City, .379; France, Seattle, .366; Arraez, Minnesota, .365; Choi, Tampa Bay, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .349; Trout, Los Angeles, .347; Ramírez, Cleveland, .344; N.Lowe, Texas, .343; Kwan, Cleveland, .341. RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Frustrated By Rushing Throw In Diamondbacks Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into five costly double plays in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, which overshadowed a throwing error by Gavin Lux in the third inning. Will Smith’s three-run double from the first inning still represented the only scoring in the game before...
PHOENIX, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 11. 2B_Ortega (4), Suzuki (5), Madrigal (3), Contreras (6), Olson (9). HR_Wisdom (3). SF_Happ (1). HBP_Leiter Jr. (d'Arnaud). WP_Morton, McHugh, Matzek. Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett. T_4:04. A_30,362 (41,084).
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), Herrera (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera (1), Gregorius (1). IPHRERBBSO. Colorado. Feltner L,0-1574427. Estévez121100. Stephenson132210. Bard100002. Philadelphia. Suárez W,2-0673313. Alvarado H,21-320001. Domínguez H,42-300000. Familia2-320011. Hand H,21-300001. Knebel110001.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#L A Dodgers 4#Arizona 4
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Gavin Lux Starts In Left Field

After taking two of three from the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. With an 11-4 record, the Dodgers have the best winning percentage in baseball (.733) entering Monday’s matchup. The Diamondbacks have not been as successful as they are at the bottom of the National League West standings with a 6-10 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

E_Raleigh (3). DP_Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Winker (2). HR_Crawford (3), Toro (2), Kiermaier (2). Y.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Margot). WP_Rasmussen. Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T_2:41. A_7,290 (25,000).
SEATTLE, WA
Houston 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

E_Seager (3). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (1), Heim (2), García (4). HR_McCormick (1), Garver (2). SB_García (3). HBP_B.Abreu (W.Calhoun). WP_B.Abreu. Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker. T_3:17. A_20,399 (40,300).
HOUSTON, TX
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Danny Duffy & Victor González Progressing

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been the best in baseball to start the 2022 season and they are likely to add even more talent at some point this season as players return from various injuries. Through their first 18 games, their pitching staff has posted a combined 2.21...
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

X-N.Y. Rangers815124610825120526-10-425-14-215-9-1 N.Y. Islanders803634108222223019-15-517-19-514-9-2 x-Los Angeles814427109823723321-16-423-11-612-10-3 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot. y-clinched division. z-clinched conference. Tuesday's Games. Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1. Toronto 3, Detroit 0.
NHL

