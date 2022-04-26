L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

After taking two of three from the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. With an 11-4 record, the Dodgers have the best winning percentage in baseball (.733) entering Monday’s matchup. The Diamondbacks have not been as successful as they are at the bottom of the National League West standings with a 6-10 record.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO