L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

The Philadelphia Phillies climbed every mountain and forded every stream en route to their jagged 10-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Zach Eflin, who looked spectacular, started on the hill for the Phillies. The movement on his sinker tonight was a true highlight of the evening, and he had some good-looking defense behind him to boot.
LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has developed a reputation for being reluctant to allow pitchers to pursue complete games, most notably with removing Ross Stripling, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw from respective bids at history. Walker Buehler, however, was given rope against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Each...
E_Neuse 2 (6), Crawford (3). DP_Oakland 3, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_McKinney (1), González (1). 3B_Pache (1). HR_Pinder (3). SB_Slater (2). Jackson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Conroy. T_3:00. A_32,014 (41,915).
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into five costly double plays in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, which overshadowed a throwing error by Gavin Lux in the third inning. Will Smith’s three-run double from the first inning still represented the only scoring in the game before...
Fernando Valenzuela added to what quickly was shaping to be an impressive rookie season with the Los Angeles Dodgers by logging a complete game and his fourth shutout of the year on April 27, 1981. The outing against the San Francisco Giants was his fifth of the season. As he...
After taking two of three from the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. With an 11-4 record, the Dodgers have the best winning percentage in baseball (.733) entering Monday’s matchup. The Diamondbacks have not been as successful as they are at the bottom of the National League West standings with a 6-10 record.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been the best in baseball to start the 2022 season and they are likely to add even more talent at some point this season as players return from various injuries. Through their first 18 games, their pitching staff has posted a combined 2.21...
X-N.Y. Rangers815124610825120526-10-425-14-215-9-1 N.Y. Islanders803634108222223019-15-517-19-514-9-2 x-Los Angeles814427109823723321-16-423-11-612-10-3 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot. y-clinched division. z-clinched conference. Tuesday's Games. Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1. Toronto 3, Detroit 0.
The first-place Los Angeles Dodgers entered a three-game series with the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, but not much went as planned for the team that entered the matchup at Chase Field with baseball’s best record. The Dodgers took the series opener, as was expected, but from there they lost the...
