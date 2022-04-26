ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in loss

Harris recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and...

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
UPI News

Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers

April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam totaled a game-high 23 points, 10...
Myhighplains.com

Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam gave a pregame pep talk to keep the Raptors calm in a hostile Philly environment where they already lost twice and fell into a playoff hole. The message was simple: “Listen to our voices.”. How do they like the sound of this? The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

