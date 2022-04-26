76ers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in loss

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
Things were going so well for the Philadelphia 76ers. They had a 3-0 lead on the Toronto Raptors in Round 1, it looked like Joel Embiid had put some Toronto demons to rest with his Game 3 shot, and it looked like Philadelphia would just cruise into Round 2. However,...
Ben Simmons never made it back to the lineup in time to save the Brooklyn Nets’ season. But it doesn’t sound as if Kyrie Irving isn’t holding anything against his teammate. After the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center, many fans said goodbye...
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were the backcourt duo for the Portland Trail Blazers for a long time. The two players shared the court from the 2013-14 NBA season up until recently, when McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Honestly, most saw a trade coming after the two...
Kevin Durant and Ime Udoka are familiar with each other on an individual and personal level, despite the two just being competitors in the first round. Udoka was a Brooklyn Nets assistant coach last season and spent the summer as an assistant coach on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
After securing a shocking 4-0 sweep over the Nets this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed some love to his teammates ahead of Round 2. His statement, which was posted on Twitter, included a couple of photos from the series that show how united the Cs really are after the dominant performance.
Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam totaled a game-high 23 points, 10...
PHILADELPHIA - After the Raptors took down the 76ers103-88 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Monday night -- moving Toronto within two wins of becoming the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit in NBA history -- Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid remained confident his team has what it takes to close out this series.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam gave a pregame pep talk to keep the Raptors calm in a hostile Philly environment where they already lost twice and fell into a playoff hole. The message was simple: “Listen to our voices.”. How do they like the sound of this? The...
Is there panic in Philadelphia yet? There shouldn’t be, as the 76ers held a 3-0 lead, which a team has never come back from. Nonetheless, if this is anything short of an NBA championship, it will be another season falling short of their goal. James Harden was acquired at...
PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers are going to have to play better and harder than they did Monday night if they plan on winning this series.
With a chance to close out their playoff series with the Raptors and advance to the second round, the Sixers looked tight in their second straight subpar...
