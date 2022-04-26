Forums set for area primary candidates

TRIAD — A pair of political forums, the first set for today, will give voters a chance to hear from candidates running in the spring primary in two counties.

The Macedonia Family Resource Center in High Point will hold a forum at 6 p.m. today at the center at 410 Lake Ave. south of downtown. The forum will feature candidates for Guilford County sheriff, Guilford County Board of Commissioners, district attorney and clerk of Superior Court. It will be a question-and-answer format. For more information call the center at 336-883-0300.

In Davidson County, several community groups have organized a forum for candidates running for the Davidson County Board of Commissioners. The forum will take place at 6 p.m. May 2 in Reich Auditorium on the campus of Davidson Davie Community College.

Eleven Republicans and one Democrat are running for four board seats. Voters in the primary will choose four Republican nominees for the Nov. 8 general election.

The forum will be a question-and-answer format. For more information email jwallace@lexingtonchamber.net.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners forum is co-sponsored by the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Chamber of Commerce, North Davidson Chamber of Commerce and DavidsonLocal.

Early voting for the primary begins Thursday and continues through May 14. Primary election day is May 17.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul