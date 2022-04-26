Mental health court seeking additional funding

Last week, Daviess Mental Health Court held its first public graduation since the program was created in 2019.

Mental Health Court was established in late 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented officials from holding public graduations until last week.

“Mental Health Court started right as I came upstairs (to be) circuit court judge,” said Judge Lisa Payne Jones. “I became a circuit judge in November, and COVID started in March.”

Mental Health Court was created to find alternatives to incarcerating people with mental illnesses who are charged with criminal offenses. Last week’s event was the first large graduation ceremony.

“We have had a little gathering before, but this time we were able to have some loved ones here to show support for how much these individuals have worked for the past 18 months to two years,” said Rachel Pate, court mental health director.

“We have a large and growing court that I know Judge Jones and I are really proud of,” Pate said.

Mental Health Court puts defendants with mental health issues into court-ordered treatment plans, where they are required to take medication or attend therapy.

The court also provides other services, such as helping clients find housing and get on insurance to pay for medical treatment. The program also helps clients with food and transportation to get to therapy appointments.

Officials are hoping to grow the program next year, and are seeking funds through the state Department of Corrections for additional staff.

The county received $76,000 from a DOC grant, and $10,000 from RiverValley Behavioral Health. RiverValley also gave an additional $10,000 for two beds for clients in Mental Health Court at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

Jones said additional funds would allow the court to hire a case manager and have peer support manager, which would take some of the weight off Pate, Jones said.

“She coordinates with law enforcement, she works with the hospital” while also managing housing and food issues for clients, monitors clients to make sure they are sticking to their plans, and deals with petitions for involuntary mental health evaluations, Jones said.

“We are pretty much at capacity with where we are right now,” Jones said.

But even with a full client load, sometimes the court has to take new clients, such as when a person needs to removed from the detention center.

“If you leave them sitting in jail, they are going to destabilize further,” which is dangerous for them and for others, Jones said. “This gets them someplace where they can be safe.”

“Graduation” from mental health court is different for each client, Pate said.

“It’s really goals,” Pate said.

For some, completing the program means getting to a point where they can stay on their medication and continue receiving therapy. Other plans might include finding work and getting a car, Pate said.

“For each person, their graduation is unique,” Pate said.

The program doesn’t end after a person has graduated, Pate added.

“We don’t close the door. ...The door will always be open for them to come back,” Pate said. “We want people to know we are here for the long haul, as a community partner and as a court.”

The court’s new fiscal year starts in July. Pate said court officials should know how much grant funding the program will receive in June.

