Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Toronto Raptors by jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. Heading into Game 4, the Sixers looked poised to finish the sweep and show the Raptors that they were simply the better squad. Instead, however, the Raptors fought back in Game 4 and sent the series back to Philadelphia. For Game 5, the Sixers felt like they could close it out, but once again, they were thwarted by a Raptors squad that is looking to prove people wrong.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO