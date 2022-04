When Consumer Reports editor Angela Lashbrook adopted her dog Gordo, she got him a simple, thin, flat dog bed and thought that’d be enough. But Gordo wasn’t having it. “Gordo basically refused to sleep on the bed we got him," Lashbrook said. "He preferred my reading chair or the couch or our bed. It wasn’t until a friend admonished us for his cheap bed that we finally invested and got him something a little nicer."

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO