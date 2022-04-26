ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

No. 15 Steinert over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Isabella Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out 12 in the circle, lifting Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-4 victory over Hopewell Valley...

No. 13 Middletown South tops Middletown North - Softball recap

Kylie Doyle went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double and Taylor Mannino was 1-for-3 with a double as Middletown South, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Middletown North 5-0. Hope Mullane gave up four hits and struck out five through seven innings for Middletown South (11-0) while Amanda Dembowski, Julianna DeMauro and Carlee Iannone each had an RBI.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Softball: Sobel Ks 12, goes 4-for-4 to lead Bergen Tech over Passaic Valley

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.
PASSAIC, NJ
Bayonne over Ferris - Baseball recap

Braylin Terrero went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs as Bayonne defeated Ferris, 7-4, at Veterans Stadium in Bayonne. Chris Valencia was 2-for-2 with a walk, run, RBI and a stolen base for Bayonne (9-4), which jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead. Anthony Mancini was was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base, and Richard Bukowski went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Nolan Geisler went the distance, allowing four runs, 10 hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
BAYONNE, NJ
Absegami over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Vraj Sheth doubled and singled, scored two runs, and drove in another in Absegami’s 14-6 win over Holy Spirit in Galloway. Krish Sheth added a single, walk, stolen base, and two runs, Adrian Wiggins singled, scored twice, and drove in three runs, and Frank Gargione singled, scored, and recorded two RBI for Absegami (5-5), which used a seven-run third inning to pull ahead 10-3. John Leonetti also singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored three times.
ABSECON, NJ
Delran defeats Westampton Tech - Softball recap

Brooke Acker led Delran to a 6-5 victory over Westampton Tech in Westampton as she went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Down 4-3 at the end of the sixth inning, Delran (5-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a two-run advantage before holding on for the win.
DELRAN, NJ
South Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Baseball recap

Winning pitcher Chase Donovan tossed a gem in his varsity debut and Luke Bickunas had a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth for the game’s only runs as South Plainfield edged Perth Amboy 2-0 in South Plainfield. Perth Amboy’s Jonathan Contreras was dominant through five innings and...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Monroe over South Brunswick - Softball recap

Ava Kwitkoski went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 7-2, in Monroe. Gillian Waksmunski also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Samantha Gonchar doubled, drove in two runs, and scored twice for the Falcons (7-4). Monroe hit five doubles in the game and seven singles for its 12 hits.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cinnaminson over Pennsauken - Baseball recap

Sean Kennedy doubled, singled, stole two bases, and scored twice in Cinnaminson’s 5-0 win against Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Brandon Warner also doubled, scored, and drove in a run for Cinnaminson (6-3), which plated two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. Michael Beers earned the win pitching 1 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Michael Kulyk (nine strikeouts) and Charles Smith (two strikeouts) both pitched as well.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Marlboro over Manalapan - Softball recap

Adison Ditillo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Marlboro’s 8-2 victory over Manalapan in Manalapan. Ally Hochstadter was 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for Marlboro (6-5). Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 and Camryn Coates went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Stephanie Ciravolo struck out seven in 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and five walks.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Seton Hall Prep blasts four home runs, top Livingston - Baseball recap

Chris Maldonado slugged two home runs as Seton Hall Prep went deep four times in a 10-5 victory over Livingston at Porcello Field in West Orange. Matthew Monteleone broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the third when he hit a two-run homer to right field, then, three batters later, Maldonado hit the first of his two solo home runs to make it 5-2 for Seton Hall Prep (9-4). Ryan Sprock hit a two-run home run in the first inning and later drew a bases-loaded walk. Maldonado scored three runs and Monteleone went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Nicholas Pomponio allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen with one strikeout.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
