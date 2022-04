Plaintiffs who say that they have been disenfranchised by the city’s redistricting process will be watching carefully on May 17, when the suit filed against Austin Mayor Steve Adler and his 10 City Council colleagues is set for trial. Also watching carefully will be prospective Council candidates in districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10, which are not currently scheduled for an election this November. Council members in those districts were elected in 2020 for a term that runs through 2024.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO