The Downtown Commission wants the city to solicit proposals from private developers to pay for a portion of the expansion and reconstruction of the Austin Convention Center. At last week’s meeting, the commission approved a recommendation asking City Council to direct staff to conduct a request for proposals; specifically the residential or office spaces for the upper floors of the site that is currently eyed for an ambitious overhaul costing more than $1 billion from Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues. The amended recommendation also asks for a report from city staff examining the state of convention center business around the country, with forecasts on how attendance at events is expected to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO