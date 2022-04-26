ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-year-old woman missing, last seen in Rowland Heights

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
A 66-year-old woman was reported missing Monday in Rowland Heights.

Mona Clauson was last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jellick Avenue, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Clauson is white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length blonde-brown hair and a distended abdomen. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

Authorities described her as “easily confused” and “forgetful.”

Anyone with information on Clauson’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

