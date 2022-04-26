ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian shares track global peers higher; realty stocks rally

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two sessions of losses and settled higher on Tuesday as global stocks gained, with investors eyeing a slew of blue-chip earnings due this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed up 1.46% at 17,200.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) settled up 1.37% at 57,356.61.

Both the indexes fell more than 1% in each of the last two sessions, as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and surging inflation hit risk appetite.

"We are seeing a phase of consolidation, our fundamentals have not changed and we will largely react in line with global stocks. So, we are seeing a rebound," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

World shares steadied on Tuesday, with The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) rising 0.1% from six-week lows, though global growth fears stoked by China's stringent COVID-19 curbs and rate hike bets weighed on stocks.

In India, all major Nifty sub-indexes settled in positive territory, the Nifty Realty index (.NIFTYREAL) leading the pack with a 3.8% jump.

Nifty's auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) closed up 2.8% at an over two-month high led by a 6% surge in Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS).

Car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS), which is set to post results later this week, rose to a near eight-week high during the session but gave up gains to settle 0.07% lower.

Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) closed up 4.9% at a record high, while Adani Ports (APSE.NS) was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index with a 5.8% jump.

A media report on Tuesday said that conglomerate Adani Group was in advance talks to buy Holcim's (HOLN.S) cement business in India. read more

Mahindra CIE Automotive (MAHN.NS) closed up 12.4% at its highest since mid-January, after its March-quarter net profit jumped.

HDFC Life Insurance Co (HDFL.NS) shares settled up 1.8% after reporting a rise in profit after tax for the March quarter.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) jumped 3% to near record highs.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) closed up 3.4% ahead of its March-quarter results.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh V and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

