Kern County, CA

DA’s Office reports human trafficking operation

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 1 day ago
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office released the information on a human trafficking and child exploitation operation.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced the operation took place between April 20 and April 23 in Bakersfield. This operation was a local, state, and federal operation.

They ended up yielding 19 arrests for a variety of charges including pimping, pandering, sending harmful material to seduce a minor, and arranging meeting with minor.

The following individuals were arrested in the operation:

    • Juan Carlos Gonzalez
    • Oscar Gonzalez-Oyalo
    • David N. Stokes
    • Hugo Ramos Inga
    • Luis Aguilar
    • Isiah Kyli Chapman
    • Jose Lozano
    • Jose Donaciano Valdez
    • Alyiaha Delany Daniels
    • Emmo Castro-Santos
    • Eduardo David Rojas-Rosas
    • Timothy Lee Overturf
    • Andrew Medina
    • Ovidio Lopez
    • Michael Tyrone Hood
    • Ronnie Hobbs
    • Frank Andrew Brown
    • Erick Cameron Kramer
    • Willie Donte Brown

A person to note is Jose Donaciano Valdez, who was employed by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation as an acting Lieutenant.

Valdez allegedly attempted to meet a 13-year-old girl at a hotel. The girl was instead an undercover officer.

The operation uncovered three individuals that allegedly attempted to contact minors for lewd purposes through social video or dating apps. They also found six people attempting to solicit sexual acts in exchange for cash and five alleged pimps.

Zimmer commented on the operation, stating, “Maintaining a strong law enforcement presence in social media, dating apps, and physical locations where human trafficking is known to occur is an important element of suppressing human trafficking. The success of this operation shows the commitment of law enforcement to combating human trafficking and offers a glimpse into how prevalent trafficking-related crimes are within our state.”

Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry also spoke on the operation, stating, "This operation is yet another example of our ongoing efforts to protect our most vulnerable populations from sexual predators. The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to leverage our relationships with local, state and federal law enforcement partners in an effort to disrupt and stop the victimization of our children."

