City of Tucson wants public feedback for upcoming project

By Bivian Contreras
 2 days ago
Tucson Norte-Sur: Investing in Resilient Communities + Transit, the equal Transit-Oriented Development plan for a north-south transit corridor, has been launched by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Tucson Norte-Sur is an equity plan that runs along a transit corridor that connects the Tucson Mall to downtown and the Tucson Airport.

The DTM is seeking public feedback to identify the community's vision for the future of this north-south transit line.

By taking the survey it helps DTM understand how to improve public transportation, what type of housing is needed and the project expectations.

To complete the survey, visit: tucsonnorte-sur.com .

Friday, May 13, 2022 is the last day to participate in the survey.

For more information about the project, visit tucsonnorte-sur.com .

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

It's that time of the year again, where we all gather around and enjoy the sunshine and barbecued food. But, what if you don't feel like lighting up the grill to enjoy a rack of delicious ribs? Well, in Tucson, Arizona, there are a few well known spots that are tearing the culinary scene up. These places are serving up some of the most mouthwatering ribs you've had.
TUCSON, AZ
