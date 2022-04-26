ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcqueeney, TX

McQueeney Elementary School transforms old courtyard space into new, green learning space

By Cindy Aguirre
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(McQueeney) – The learning space at McQueeney Elementary School has officially grown by a few square feet. Thanks to a vision that encompassed the needs of the overall child, a new courtyard learning space has been planted at the local campus. Leading the effort is Jennifer Baker, the...

architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

23 River Rock Landscaping Ideas for Your Garden & Yard

River rocks are essentially rocks, gravel or boulders that have been gathered from river beds or other places where water has given them smooth and rounded edges. This can include small pea gravel, larger stones ranging in size from lima beans to avocados, and larger rocks and boulders. River rock can be used for walkways, edging, in beds, in containers, on patios, for rain gardens, and a number of other ways.
GARDENING
The Daily South

Learn How One Grandmother Inspired This Gardener to Transform His Simple Backyard Plot

The seed for Ryan Clark's love of gardening was planted with his grandmother when he was a kid. "My earliest memories of childhood are about gardening with her," says Clark. Fast-forward to 2016, when he was ready to cultivate the plot he built with his dad in his parents' Bluffton, South Carolina, backyard. "When I planted my first vegetables there, my grandmother was with me," he says. "It was a special moment, kind of a role reversal, and now I'm carrying on her tradition." His year-round efforts yield a bounty of organic produce, herbs, and flowers. He also collects fresh eggs from his brood of 12 hens and honey from two hives of bees. Clark describes gardening as a "total creative expression," while his background with a degree in biology helps with the plant-growing process. "I jokingly tell people that this is my full-time job outside of my real one," says Clark, who has a career in marketing. "My favorite part of the day is when I slip off my work shoes and put on my boots." Here, he takes us inside his Lowcountry oasis to share his gardening tips.
BLUFFTON, SC
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
thespruce.com

8 Houseplants With Pink Leaves

Pink is one of those colors that just doesn't get old. Sure, different shades have their moment, likemillennial pink, but there’s always one that sets the trend at any given time. People who are fans of pink and houseplants are in luck because there are actually a number of beautiful houseplants with pink leaves.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Space#Green Space#Courtyard#Covid
MyTexasDaily

Tree Talk: 4 tips for planting trees

(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
GARDENING
Wondermom

Spring Word Search for Kids

A printable Spring Word Search for Kids is a fun activity for a cool, rainy day. This is perfect for home or school and is filled with spring-themed words. I always want to get outside as much as possible when spring comes, but the weather rarely seems to cooperate. There are so many cold and rainy days that we have to come up with fun indoor ideas to keep the children occupied.
KIDS
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Your Comprehensive Guide to Starting and Cultivating a Vegetable Garden

There are lots of great reasons to grow your own food, but we'll stick to our favorites: You know exactly where it comes from. By working the soil organically, you help the environment. And of course, vegetables taste infinitely better when you cultivate them yourself. (Maybe unabashed pride adds extra flavor?) It's also fun, relaxing, and—pun intended—grounding. So, whether you have a big plot or just a few pots, read on, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.
GARDENING

