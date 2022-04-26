ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

What's going on around town today

By Laurie Bosworth
 1 day ago
Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Carlinville Public Library, 510 N. Broad St. Free | Story time with Hannah Crawford, children's librarian.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Flower Sale: Noon-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 320 E. State St. Prices vary. | Presented by Morgan County Right to Life. Variety of plants and planters. For pre-orders, call Evelyn Gonzalez at 217-243-4940 or 217-473-2234.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Author Event and Book Signing: 4-6 p.m., Pike County All Wars Museum, 320 N. Illinois St., Pittsfield. | Author Barry Swanson will discuss his book, "Still Points," the life story of Philip Zumwalt, who served in World War II. For more information, call 217-242-4253.

Ulysses S. Grant and Race: 6 p.m., Illinois State Museum virtual event. Free | Featured speaker is park ranger Nick Sacco. Registration required at bit.ly/GrantTalk. For more information, contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or 217-782-5993.

Morgan County Republican Club Meeting: 6 p.m., Jacksonville Municipal Building, 200 W. Douglas Ave. | Meeting will include Morgan County and local Republican candidates running in the primary election. Meeting on second floor.

Wednesday

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m., noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. Free | Stories and a craft. For more information, call 217-243-5435 or email clangdon@jaxpl.org.

Flower Sale: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 320 E. State St. Prices vary. | Presented by Morgan County Right to Life. Variety of plants and planters. For pre-orders, call Evelyn Gonzalez at 217-243-4940 or 217-473-2234.

Boyd Healthcare Services Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, U.S. 67, Carrollton. | Featured speaker R. Mapue, M.D., will present "COVID-19 the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly." RSVP for lunch by April 22 at 217-942-6946, ext. 1202.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Commodity Food Distribution: 1:15 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. Free | For income-eligible residents of Morgan County. Bring proof of residence and a box for food.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

County Line Dance Club Class: 6:30 p.m., The Hangout Bar & Grill, 901 W. Superior Ave. $5.

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

