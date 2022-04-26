Converse delays decision on Interlocal Agreement with S.A.

Homeowners in the Summerhill and Quiet Creek subdivisions will have to wait a bit longer to receive word that they have become residents of the city of Converse.

And residents of The Parc of Escondido, Meadowbrook, Dover, Ventura Heights and Fields of Dover neighborhoods can rest assured, they would never become residents of Converse.

City Council on April 19 deferred action of a resolution to terminate an Interlocal Agreement with the city of San Antonio.

Converse needs to move forward with its intention to execute a mutual boundary agreement (MBA) with San Antonio that will move Quiet Creek and Summerhill subdivisions into its city limits. In order to do so, it has to terminate the ILA originated in 2017 that first allowed the city to map out a vast expansion plan that would have taken in the aforementioned neighborhoods as well as The Glen area and eventually grow Converse to the Foster Road area.

But the May 2021 electoral defeat of two measures asking residents to support annexation sounded the death knell for the expansion effort. Without that land accessible for contiguous land expansion, the annexation effort toward homes and businesses along FM 78 to Foster Road would not be possible.

City Manager Le Ann Piatt explained that the city had three years and three attempts to persuade residents to vote for the annexation. The first attempt, and year, fell victim to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The May 2021 vote was attempt number two. The city still has another year and another chance to hold a vote before the ILA expires in May 2023.

“If we want to move forward moving Summerhill and Quiet Creek into the city, the city of San Antonio asks for us to officially terminate the ILA,” Piatt said at last Tuesday’s meeting. “The citizens spoke regarding not wanting to come into the city, so we don’t need to wait for a third election attempt.”

Suarez agreed, saying the residents of the neighborhoods turned out and let their feelings be known in an overwhelming defeat of the annexation attempts — 450 ‘no’ votes to 89 ‘yes’ votes in Dover and Meadowbrook, and 141 ‘no’ vote to just 29 ‘yes’ votes in The Parc at Escondido.

But slivers of the Quiet Creek subdivision, land fronting Loop 1604, is already part of Converse according to land lines approved years ago. The rest of the subdivision needs to be annexed, Piatt said.

An MBA does not need voter approval like annexation does. Converse previously executed an MBA in 2018 that brought Northampton subdivision into its city limits, removing the subdivision of 1,110 homes from San Antonio oversite.

Converse Mayor Al Suarez said he reviewed the ILA, which states that either side can terminate the agreement. “It appears their staff wants us to be the ones to initiate the termination,” Suarez said. In his discussions with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Suarez said their council members “don’t know anything about it.”

He therefore asked the Converse council to defer action, to wait until the San Antonio City Council — the legislative body that originated the agreement in 2017 — takes notice and notifies Converse that it wishes the ILA to come to an end.

“It would be surprising for them (San Antonio city council) to get a resolution from us, which would kind of be offensive, really, because it looks like we’re the ones terminating it,” the mayor said. “I think we should try for a response from their council before we do anything that would make it look like we’re the ones to terminate. Because that’s what it looks like.”

Suarez said he would like to defer or table this until the city gets something from the SA council, stating that they are aware of this. After a brief discussion, council agreed to let the matter wait until it hears back from the San Antonio City Council.

jflinn@express-news.net