11-year-old girl found hours after disappearing, West Sacramento police say

By KCRA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE. Sakina Mashriqi was found safe and West Sacramento police say she is being reunited with her family. An 11-year-old girl disappeared Monday afternoon,...

FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Woman Killed In Deadly Assault On Cheryl Way In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed after an apparent assault in the South Sacramento area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said reports came in just before 2 p.m. of an assault along Cheryl Way in the Meadowview area. A woman was located with serious injuries from some type of assault and was later pronounced dead by medics. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
#Police
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
