11-year-old girl found hours after disappearing, West Sacramento police say

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO