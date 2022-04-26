ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mock Draft Update: After Round 5

By
bleedinggreennation.com
 1 day ago

I feel pretty good about it so far. Jets wouldn't trade unless they got a future 3rd so I grabbed a 4th that wasn't too far after and a future 6th to do it. There was a big run on WRs and I had to make my move and don't think...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
South Carolina State
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Who will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 3.0.

The top of the NFL draft is more of a mystery than usual this year because no quarterbacks are in consideration for the No. 1 pick. Only five times in the last 20 years has a non-quarterback been the first selection, and that’s almost certain to happen Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick. Round 1 promises to be ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL draft

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 NFL draft pool, and he could very well be the second safety selected by an NFL team after Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton goes in the first round. But the mock drafts leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL draft seem to be in some unison in believing Brisker will have to wait until the second day of the draft to get the awaited phone call from some NFL general manager or head coach. Brisker appears in the second round of many mock drafts from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Mock Draft#49ers#American Football#Cross#Giants#Dt Georgia#Wr#De South Carolina 3#P San Diego State#Rb Georgia
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laurie Fitzpatrick's 2022 NFL mock draft

This is the first draft in recent memory where there isn’t a consensus number one overall prospect. There are still guys rising and falling as each day passes. In my first and only mock, I’ve looked at the value that each player adds to the team making the pick. There are only a few teams that are in a rebuild, this means that teams may not go with best available, but rather guys that help them win now.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Yardbarker

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 8.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. Mock trades are now possible in these weekly mocks. RD 1, Pick 6: QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt) If it were up to me and I was choosing a quarterback, it would be Malik Willis. But I'm not the one making the pick. Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule are. They are so desperate to add a quarterback to the roster and want one that can truly push Darnold for the starting job. Not to mention, everything that I've heard over the last 48 hours is that if it comes down to a decision between Pickett of Willis, Pickett is the pick. Do I agree with it? Not necessarily, but that's what I'm hearing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Eagles Seven-round Mock Draft: Building for the bigger picture

Round 3-83 Round 3-101 (from New Orleans) Round 5-154 (from Washington) Round 5-166 (from Arizona) Round 7-237 (from New Orleans) So let’s get to it – who is going to be traded/drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend?. Trade:. Eagles get pick #11 from Washington. Commanders get #15,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy