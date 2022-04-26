ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier Authors Book Club continues

By Journal Review
Journal Review
 1 day ago

The Hoosier Authors Book Club continues its seventh year with virtual meetings. The General Lew Wallace Study & Museum’s book club will discuss Chris White’s book “The Life List of Adrian Mandrick” at 7 p.m. May 19 via a Zoom meeting. Books are currently available for...

Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16. “I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to be the new editor of Poetry," Matejka, 50, said in a statement. “The 19-year-old version of me, thumbing through the magazine’s pages with wonder, would have never imagined that he would one day be part of such a vital literary institution.” Matejka, whose 2013 collection “The Big Smoke” was a finalist for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Christopher Coover Dies: Longtime ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Appraiser Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Coover, a longtime Antiques Roadshow appraiser of rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera, died April 3 at a hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. He was 72. Coover’s son, Timothy Coover, told The New York Times that the cause of death was pneumonia complicated by Parkinson’s disease. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar face to viewers of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Coover was the series go-to expert on all things paper for 14 seasons, from 1998 to 2011. While having to break the news to countless hopeful families toting old Bibles that were...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Mental_Floss

8 Novels in Verse by Authors of Color to Read for National Poetry Month

Novels in verse are a hybrid of poetry and traditional prose fiction that provide readers with a different spin on their favorite genres and themes. And today, there's a whole new generation of writers utilizing the style and tackling subjects that are important to our current climate, including issues of race, sexuality, and more. So before National Poetry Month comes to a close, here are eight novels in verse by modern authors of color that you should be reading this month (or any month).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Amanda K.

New Book - Hummingbird By Helen Harper

Hummingbird is the first thrilling book in A Charade Of Magic. The fight for freedom starts here. She thought she didn't have a voice. She's wrong. There are three absolutes in Mairi Wallace’s world:
Deadline

Author Don Winslow Announces Retirement From Book Writing To Focus On Political Videos

Click here to read the full article. Bestselling author Don Winslow has announced that the two already-written sequels to his current novel City On Fire will be his last books. Winslow says he will devote his time to launching digital campaigns supporting Democratic causes and opposing “Trumpism.” “It’s time to do something else,” Winslow said in a statement. “I want to continue on speaking out where I see what I think is wrong. It’s a big deal. It’s not a decision I made easily. Democrats have better ideas, better candidates, and a better vision for tomorrow. What they don’t have is better...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Women’s Prize for Fiction announces ‘wonderfully diverse’ shortlist

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced.In its 27th year, the literary prize aims to honour “outstanding, ambitious, original fiction written in English by women anywhere in the world”.Six countries are represented on this year’s shortlist, with Turkish-British author Elif Shafak among them.Lisa Allen Agostini, Louise Erdich, Meg Mason, Ruth Ozeki, and Maggie Shipstead have also made it onto the list.This year’s selection was chosen by chair of judges Mary Ann Sieghart and her judging panel: Lorraine Candy, Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi, and Pandora Sykes.The six novels explore a range of themes including “belonging and identity;...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age

In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”. Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same. Review: The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (Corsair) According to Egan, The Candy House follows a number of [A Visit from the Goon Squad’s] peripheral characters into their own futures and pasts to create an independent work with a new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

With Tales of Magical Girlhood, New Kenyan Fiction Enchants

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Nairobi neighborhood I grew up in wasn’t a particularly remarkable one. Row houses with small, fenced-in gardens hid behind walls that grew higher and higher as Kenya’s economic crises of the 1990s triggered, in turn, a security crisis that the city is arguably still wrestling with. In these identical two-story rectangles, Nairobi’s dwindling middle class adapted to what happens when an economy implodes without fanfare. Teachers turned their back rooms into bars. Lawyers built extensions over their front gardens that they could rent out as studios to boost family incomes. Accountants moonlit as pastors on the weekends, and brought relatives from the countryside into the city to repair cars in their front yards. And when all the girls reached Standard Seven—11 or 12 years old, with one year left in primary school—they simply disappeared.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

