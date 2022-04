DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A big donation is making it possible to light up the night at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi. Since the park has been built, baseball and softball games have been played during daylight hours due to a lack of field lights; but not anymore. The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers donated the field lights and volunteered to install them.

DELPHI, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO