Thailand will eliminate pre-arrival testing for all visitors next month as the country becomes the latest to ease pandemic-related restrictions. Starting May 1, the Southeast Asian country will no longer require visitors to get tested before coming or upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. While fully vaccinated travelers will be able to come into the country and travel freely without any quarantine restrictions or mandatory hotel stays, the rules will be slightly different for unvaccinated travelers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO