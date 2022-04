Ahead of the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border, the Boston Red Sox placed two pitchers on the restricted list. Starter Tanner Houck -- who told the Boston Globe earlier this month that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19 -- and reliever Kutter Crawford were placed on the restricted list Monday. Houck and Crawford won't be traveling with the Red Sox to the Rogers Centre for a four-game set against the Blue Jays, who are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO