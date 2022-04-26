Police Seek Public's Help to Find Dog Stolen From SUV in East Hollywood

Photo: Cook, Morgan

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Police today sought the public's help to find a dog that was stolen along with a woman's SUV in East Hollywood.

The victim left her vehicle running with the dog -- named Loki -- inside in the 1100 block of North Vermont Avenue near Los Angeles City College on Saturday when the SUV was stolen by an unknown suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

The vehicle was found and recovered in the 3900 block of Middlebury Street, near the Hollywood (101) Freeway and Westmoreland Avenue, less than 24 hours after the robbery. However, Loki was not found inside.

Anyone with information on Loki's whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Northeast Community Police Station watch commander at 323-561-3244. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.