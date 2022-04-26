ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Numbers Drawn

By City News Service
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 12, 18, 20, 39, 61 and the Powerball number is 10.

The estimated jackpot is $421 million.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Community Policy