There definitely seems to be a different buzz in the air when it comes to concerts this summer. Although some venues remained closed last year, many returned to hosting shows and it was a welcome sight. The 2021 concert season was a needed return after everything went dark in 2020 but it still felt like there was a weird vibe in the air. This year finally feels like things are back to normal with postponed shows actually taking place and most venues once again being open for business like they were pre-pandemic.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO