ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nine rare cancers tied to burn pit exposure added to VA benefits list

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1nyN_0fKBKEsV00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is adding nine rare respiratory cancers linked to burn pit exposure to the list of illnesses eligible for disability and health benefits.

President Joe Biden, who has said his son Beau Biden’s exposure to toxic fumes from the pits could have led to his death, announced the policy change Monday, saying in a statement he hopes to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

“We learned a horrible lesson after Vietnam, when the harmful effects of exposure to Agent Orange sometimes took years to manifest, and too many veterans were left unable to access the care they needed,” Biden said. “I refuse to repeat that mistake when it comes to the veterans of our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

The VA said Monday that it will begin processing disability compensation claims for former U.S. military members who were in Southwest Asia from Aug. 2, 1990, to the present or in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, or Uzbekistan from Sept. 19, 2001, to the present.

The cancers include squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx, squamous cell carcinoma of the trachea, adenocarcinoma of the trachea, salivary gland-type tumors of the trachea, adenosquamous carcinoma of the lung, large cell carcinoma of the lung, salivary gland-type tumors of the lung, sarcomatoid carcinoma of the lung and typical and atypical carcinoid of the lung.

The VA said it plans to contact veterans who fall under the new rule, which will be published on Tuesday, or survivors, to tell them how to apply for benefits.

Veterans or survivors who had prior claims denied can file a supplemental claim for benefits, according to the VA announcement .

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement the change in policy will ensure “veterans who suffer from these rare respiratory cancers will finally get” the health care and benefits they “deserve, without having to prove causality between their service and their condition.”

The VA said “a focused review of scientific and medical evidence” determined that “there is biological plausibility between airborne hazards and carcinogenesis of the respiratory tract — and the unique circumstances of these rare cancers warrant a presumption of service connection.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Biden originally announced the VA would add nine cancers to the eligibility list during his State of the Union address in March.

At the time, Biden said burn pits — which incinerated medical and hazard material, jet fuel and other substances — were one of the many dangers U.S. soldiers faced during deployments.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same,” Biden said during his speech. “Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

Biden, in his State of the Union address and his statement Monday, called on Congress to “pass bipartisan legislation to comprehensively address toxic exposures and further deliver the vital benefits our veterans have earned.”

Atlanta VA Medical Center. Image courtesy U.S. Veterans Administration

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bipartisan bill from Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Kansas GOP Sen. Jerry Moran in mid-February that is the first of three pieces of legislation meant to address health care needs linked to burn pits.

When announcing the $1 billion legislation in early February, Moran said that 3.5 million combat veterans have experienced some level of toxic exposure since 9/11.

“This is the first step on a continuum of trying to make certain that those who experienced toxic exposure, and as a result are suffering in their health and well-being, receive medical benefits,” Moran said at the time.

The U.S. House voted 256-174 in early March to approve a separate bill that would be much larger in scope and price.

That legislation, referred to as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act, would cost about $280 billion during the next decade.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said during floor debate the legislation would “expand veterans’ health care access and benefits to address the effects of these toxic exposures that occurred during their military service.”

“We asked our veterans to go to battle for America, and they answered that call,” Hoyer said. “When they return home, veterans should not have to go to battle against red tape to receive the medical treatment and benefits they have earned through their service.”

The post Nine rare cancers tied to burn pit exposure added to VA benefits list appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

Two dozen congressional Democrats are calling for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, following revelations his wife communicated with the Trump White House about overturning the election. In addition, it appears likely that the U.S. House committee probing the attack will […] The post U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia lawmakers race to beat Monday deadline to get pet bills passed

Monday is the final day for a bill to land on the governor’s desk for the year, and there are several pivotal questions left to be answered. Will lawmakers empower a state law enforcement agency to investigate offenses related to voting? Will they pass a ban on women receiving abortion medication by mail? Will this […] The post Georgia lawmakers race to beat Monday deadline to get pet bills passed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for a hard-hit […] The post U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden expands disabled veterans benefits to add 9 ‘burn pit’ linked cancers

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the Department of Veterans Affairs will expand the list of military service-connected disabilities to include nine burn pit-related respiratory cancers, making victims eligible for veterans benefits. “In my State of the Union address, I announced that we would propose expanding disability and health...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Denis Mcdonough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Health Benefits#Va
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
587
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy