Luka Doncic, Mavs demolish Jazz for 3-2 series edge

 2 days ago

Luka Doncic scored 33 and grabbed 13 rebounds to ignite the host Dallas Mavericks to a 3-2 Western Conference first-round playoff series lead with a dominant 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The Mavericks, who never trailed and led by as many as 33, have a chance to close out the series in Salt Lake City in Game 6 on Thursday.

Jalen Brunson added 24 points for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith was the only other Dallas player in double figures with 13 points, but that was more than enough offense against Utah on this night.

The Mavericks held the Jazz to just 55 points through the first three quarters, blowing the game wide open in the third thanks to Doncic’s 19-point third period.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert compiled 17 points with 11 rebounds, but the Jazz looked nothing like the energetic squad that tied the series up at two apiece at home Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell only scored nine points on 4-of-15 shooting, 17 below his regular-season average. He left the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent left hamstring injury.

Mike Conley, who has struggled all series, had just four points for Utah. Even Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz’s most consistent offensive player this series, missed all five of his 3-point attempts and was 0-for-9 from the field. He managed just two points.

Dallas limited Utah to an almost-unbelievable 3-for-30 from 3-point range and 37.7 percent shooting overall.

Danuel House Jr. and Juancho Hernangomez hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Jazz, bringing the visitors to within 30-28 early in the second quarter, but it was all Dallas after that.

The Mavericks scored seven straight, and then after a couple of Clarkson baskets, held Utah scoreless for nearly six minutes. The score went from 40-32 at the 6:19 mark to 52-32 during the Jazz’s drought.

Dallas led 52-36 at the break, shutting down the Jazz, who averaged 113.6 points a game during the regular season. Clarkson was the only Jazz player to score in the final nine minutes of the half.

Doncic then did his thing in the third quarter, hitting 6 of 9 from the field as the lead grew.

–Field Level Media

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Donovan Mitchell reveals real reason he’s struggling with Jazz vs. Mavs … and it’s not Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.
Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
Dallas Mavericks: 3 bold predictions for Game 6 vs. Jazz in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

With a Dallas Mavericks Game 6 scheduled at the Utah Jazz, the pressure will be on the home team to stay alive. There’s no denying that the Mavericks put on a scoring clinic in Game 5 and completely took the Jazz out of their element. In Luka Doncic’s second game back from a strained calf, the Mavericks seized control from start to finish. Their defense on Utah was absolutely smothering and ultimately led them to a blowout win. Jason Kidd’s coaching adjustments and unmatched defensive schemes allowed Dallas to excel on that end of the floor. As we look ahead to the next game, we reveal our Mavericks Jazz Game 6 predictions.
Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction and Odds for Game 6 (Say Goodbye to Jazz)

Jazz: +2.5 (-108) 209.5 (Over: -108/Under: -108) It’s time we say goodbye to the Utah Jazz as we know them. This team is going to get blown up because they will lose Game 6 and lose in the first round again. Utah clearly doesn’t have answer for the Mavs with Doncic in the game. The Jazz snuck out a win in Game 5, but that was the end of their luck.
