ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Taylor Ward homers twice to carry Angels past Guardians

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xuO7_0fKBKC7300

Taylor Ward homered twice and Michael Lorenzen threw six scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Ward’s solo homer in the fifth and two-run homer in the seventh off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (1-1) accounted for the only runs of the game.

Outside of the home runs, Bieber pitched well, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts, including getting Shohei Ohtani twice and Mike Trout once.

Lorenzen (2-1) was better, though, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three. Three Angels relievers — Mike Mayers (seventh), Ryan Tepera (eighth) and Raisel Iglesias (ninth, third save) — completed the shutout, each throwing a scoreless inning.

Lorenzen and Bieber matched each other zero for zero through four innings.

The Angels broke through against Bieber in the fifth after Max Stassi and Tyler Wade struck out to begin the inning. Ward worked a full count before hitting a 91 mph fastball over the yellow line on the right field scoreboard for his second homer of the year and a 1-0 lead.

Lorenzen took the lead into the sixth inning and found himself in trouble after Amed Rosario doubled and Jose Ramirez walked. But Lorenzen escaped by striking out cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes and then inducing a double-play grounder by Josh Naylor.

The Angels missed an opportunity as well in their half of the sixth after Trout led off with a triple. With the infield playing in, Bieber got both Jared Walsh and Anthony Rendon to hit sharp ground balls to second baseman Andres Gimenez. Trout had to hold at third on both plays.

After Matt Duffy walked and moved to second on a wild pitch, Bieber retired Jo Adell on a foul popup to end the inning.

Bieber remained in the game to start the seventh, but with one on and one out, Ward got him again, homering over the center-field fence to increase Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0, knocking Bieber out of the game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Come Together to Fulfill Another Fans Wish

Dodgers fans have a knack for coming together for really good causes. We’ve seen it a lot over the years, with fans taking pages out of the players’ books and helping out the community around them. Fans in Los Angeles obviously know what guys like Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, and many others do for the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, OH
Local
California Sports
KEYT

Ward, Ohtani lead Angels over Guardians 9-5 for 4th straight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and the surging Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians for their fourth consecutive win. Mike Trout added a pair of RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels, who look for their first four-game sweep over Cleveland at The Big A since 1982 on Thursday afternoon. The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite José Ramírez’s two home runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Andrew Velazquez sitting Monday versus Guardians

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Andrew Velazquez as a starter for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Velazquez will take a seat Monday while Matt Duffy starts at second base and bats sixth. Tyler Wade will move from second base to shortstop. Our models project Velazquez to make...
CLEVELAND, OH
Golf Digest

Joc Pederson staring down a heckler after hitting a nuke is what baseball is all about

The post-COVID return to normalcy at sporting events has led to a boom in verbal altercations between players and fans. There's been much debate on how players should handle these situations. Kyrie Irving went the double bird route with Boston Celtics fans last week, and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw went the climb-the-fence route with New York Yankees fans over the weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Drop a Game in Arizona With Sloppy Defense

It never feels good to lose games, but dropping one to the lowly Diamondbacks hurts a little more. But that’s what the Dodgers did on Tuesday night despite jumping out to an early lead. Tony Gonsolon was cruising to start things off before running into a bunch of trouble in the 3rd inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies 7, Rockies 3: A Three-Game Winning Streak for the First Time in ‘22

Phillies 7, Rockies 3: A three-game winning streak for the first time in ‘22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Even with the temperature stuck in the 40s and a chilly wind gusting, the Phillies’ offense continued to warm Wednesday night. The Phils pounded out 12 hits on their way to a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at wintery Citizens Bank Park.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Yonathan Daza is replacing Hilliard in center field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Daza for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,000 salary.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena out of Tampa Bay's Thursday lineup against Seattle

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arozarena will sit at home against right-hander Chris Flexen after the Rays picked Josh Lowe as Thursday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 50 batted balls this season, Arozarena has recorded a...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory Monday night. Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy