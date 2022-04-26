ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Fans Can Start Dreaming About a Championship

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlFsQ_0fKBKALb00

Boston’s stunning in-season improvement was validated with a sweep of Brooklyn. Could the Celtics’ 18th NBA title soon follow?

NEW YORK – The Celtics are headed to the second round.

Who would have thought that?

It’s easy to now , of course. Boston has been running roughshod on the NBA for four months. They beat Brooklyn a couple of times in February. They hammered Golden State and Denver by double digits in March. Since Jan. 1, the Celtics led the league in (deep breath) defensive rating, net rating scoring margin, opponent points and opponent field goal percentage, racking up a 34–12 record along the way. In a four-game sweep of Brooklyn they put one of the NBA’s best scorers, Kevin Durant , in a basketball straitjacket.

Give Brooklyn credit: Down 3–0, the Nets played like a team that wanted another trip to Boston. Durant, tired of playing facilitator, scored 39 points on 31 shots. Kyrie Irving , after a listless seven-point first half, scored seven in the fourth quarter. Seth Curry got going. Goran Dragic made shots. It was a one-point game with 90 seconds to play in the fourth. But Durant, who played a series-high 47 minutes, missed a free throw that would have kept the deficit at one with 22 seconds left, Al Horford tipped in a Marcus Smart miss and the Nets were headed into the offseason.

“There's a lot of stuff that may factor into why we lose,” Durant said. “But they were just a better team.”

Indeed. Have been for a while. But the season didn’t begin in January. It began in October, when Boston dropped its first two and was booed in its home opener. They played games in November, when the Celtics were steamrolled by Atlanta, Brooklyn and San Antonio and called a players-only meeting before the team’s eighth game of the season. Boston played 15 games in December. They won six of them. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told SI last week that, back then, “it felt like a building year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4Bqz_0fKBKALb00
Celtics coach Ime Udoka, left, and Marcus Smart have been key figures in Boston’s turnaround.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

This turnaround isn’t just great. It’s remarkable. Hollywood couldn’t write a better script.

Take Ime Udoka: Around Christmas, Udoka looked overmatched. This was the ex-Gregg Popovich assistant who seemed to think he was Pop, a taskmaster without the resumé to back it up. But Udoka stuck to his principles—and his switching defensive scheme—broke the Celtics of some bad offensive habits and turned Boston into a modern version of the early ’90s Pistons. Udoka won’t get a whiff of consideration for Coach of the Year but try to find one who has been more impactful.

Said Jayson Tatum , “I’m glad we got him.”

Or Marcus Smart. Smart appeared to be on thin ice when Brad Stevens took over as president of basketball operations last spring. Stevens soured some on Smart last season. Didn’t like his shot selection. Or his occasional immaturity. Entering the last year of his contract, Smart looked like a trade candidate. Instead, Stevens locked him up with a four-year extension, Udoka handed him the point guard position and Smart has thrived. He had 11 assists through three quarters in Game 4. He finished with one turnover. Irving shot 43% in this series. He has Smart to thank for it.

He still has the occasional head-scratcher—chasing an improbable steal on Durant late in the fourth quarter, leaving Irving open for a late three—but his productive, game-changing plays far outnumber the reckless ones. Udoka likened the Smart experience to Popovich’s with Manu Ginobili, a free-wheeling guard who played a key role in four Spurs championships.

“Pop would just say ‘That’s Manu being Manu,’” Udoka said. “You live with it because you know he’s going to end up making the right play more often than not.”

Tatum, already one of the NBA’s best scorers, improved as a passer. He handed out a career-best 4.4 assists this season. Against Brooklyn, he averaged 7.3. When the Nets weren’t worried about Tatum slashing to the basket or burying threes, they were frustrated by his willingness to make the extra pass. With the clock winding down in the second quarter, Tatum, reading a double team, whipped a pass to Grant Williams in the corner. Williams knocked down a three, extending Boston’s halftime lead to eight.

“I knew I had to be on top of my game in this series,” Tatum said. “But I wasn't surprised by how I played. I do feel like I'm one of the best players.”

Jaylen Brown , who battled injuries and COVID issues early in the season, played like an All-Star in the second half. Robert Williams developed into a high-level two-way center. Grant Williams emerged as a versatile defender and an elite corner-three shooter. Al Horford , reacquired for Kemba Walker last summer, has been a steadying presence on both ends of the floor. The trade deadline deal that shipped out Dennis Schroder not only brought back Daniel Theis but opened up playing time for Payton Pritchard, who shot 47.3% from three after the All-Star break.

Four months ago, Boston looked like a lottery team. Today, they are a legitimate threat to win a championship. There’s a surliness to these Celtics. “It’s us versus everybody,” Smart said. “That’s the mentality that we have, and that’s the mentality that we’re going to keep.” They can defend anyone. Tatum could be the best player in any series—including a likely second-round matchup with Milwaukee. What once looked like a dysfunctional team, incredibly, might actually be the NBA’s best.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Here’s What Ben Simmons Told The Nets

When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
City
Atlanta, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Denver, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On His Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Can’t Be Pissed Off. I Can’t End The Friendship Based On Something Like That. Our Friendship Is Based Off Who We Are As Human Beings."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving or the trade for Ben Simmons that saw James Harden head to Philadelphia.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
FanSided

Draymond Green denies laughing at Nets, Durant getting swept but it’s hard to buy

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors seemingly reacted to the Brooklyn Nets getting swept out of the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Brooklyn Nets were supposed to be contending for the NBA championship as soon as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the team. Instead, they went the first two seasons without a Larry O’Brien trophy. Surely, this would be the year the Nets finally get it done.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics playoff schedule: When next series could start, per report

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory. As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s real free agency plans revealed after Celtics embarrassment

Welp, that wasn’t how we wanted things to go. Scary hours long in the rearview, James Harden long gone. Nets fans dreams of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills flying up and down the court spotting up and bombing threes after Ben Simmons gets a big steal and kicks it out. Endless, endless wondering about vaccine mandates and changes from the Mayor. The Nets have been eliminated at the hands of Kyrie Irving’s former team. That scorned ex-girlfriend still wondering why he left them got some sweet revenge.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FortyEightMinutes

Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving

While Ben Simmons never made it on the court this year for the Nets, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the 25-year-old wanted to make his debut earlier this spring so that he could establish a basketball connection with new teammates. Some within the Nets organization are hoping that Simmons spends significant time […] The post Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy