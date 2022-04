A Wisconsin man is facing federal charges over a series of racist incidents directed at his Black neighbors. According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Beast, 54-year-old William McDonald is accused of using force and threats of force to interfere with the housing rights of multiple people because of their race, color, or national origin. Authorities say the West Allis resident began harassing his neighbors in March 2021, when he vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle and left a hateful note demanding them to get out of his neighborhood.

