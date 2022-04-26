ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zonta Club members donate book to library

News Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zonta Club of Elizabethtown celebrated the publication of Robert Munsch’s 1980 children’s book, “The Paper Bag Princess” with a presentation of the book to The Hardin County Public Library. On behalf of the library and...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Retired women in Canada got together and made 300 quilts to give a warm welcome to Ukrainians

A group of quilters in southern Manitoba, Canada, have been working tirelessly for weeks to offer a warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country. Dozens of volunteers—most of whom are retired women from Carman and surrounding communities—joined forces to make quilts for Ukrainian families, after organizer Maureen Carr put out a call for action on Facebook last month. "Many hands make light work. I put a call out on Facebook, calling all quilters. And I got the response beyond belief," Carr told CBC. "There'll be about six to twelve women going with the sewing machines on one side."
ADVOCACY
WHAS11

Hope Village opens its doors to community, residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of work and delays, the Hope Village is ready to start welcoming residents. On Monday, the space held a CommUNITY Housewarming event, giving members of the community a chance to see inside the facility and meet the team running the operations. The space on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Zonta Club
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy