Ruth Jacob (1928-2022)

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKmyH_0fKBIS3r00

Ruth Jacob, a teacher and mother who was active in a variety of community organizations throughout her life, died April 11 at her home in Point Place. She was 93.

She had a number of physical ailments, including internal bleeding, her son Reed Bennett said.

Born Ruth Politis on Nov. 8, 1928, her parents, George and Bertha Politis, operated a South Toledo night club which started Ms. Jacob’s years-long association with the Broadway corridor of the city and its people.

Throughout her life, Ms. Jacob was devoted to children, whether it was in the community or in the six children of her own, and many grandchildren, great-gran11dchildren and great-great-grandchildren that she cared for, right up until her passing.

“The Friday before she passed we had a birthday party for her great-granddaughter,” Mr. Bennett said. “Ruth was there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ including the second verse, directing traffic all the way.”

Mr. Bennett said that his mom was good at developing her own relationship with each one of her six kids, which he especially felt as the only son among five daughters.

“She had her routines as far as holidays and birthdays and she did this to keep the family together,” he said. “She was accepting of everyone, as she used to say ‘We love them, warts and all.’”

This love extended to Marshall Elementary School in South Toledo where Ms. Jacob taught for 25 years, a career move she made after some changes in her own life.

“In her late 30s, she divorced and returned to the University of Toledo, where she worked her way through and got her teacher’s certificate while raising the six kids,” Mr. Bennett said, mentioning how her oldest was only 14 and her youngest was 1 at the time she went back to school.

“She was a leader and had two daughters follow in her footsteps as Barb is a retired TPS [Toledo Public Schools] teacher, and Nancy is a long time TPS employee and teacher. Her granddaughter Sarah is also a teacher and her great-granddaughter is a math professor at a college in Georgia. She educated a lot of people,” he said.

In her spare time, Ms. Jacob, who moved to Point Place later in life, was involved with the senior center in Point Place where she was a leader in tai chi and aerobics, and frequented the Jolly Roger Sailing Club, where she was a regular at euchre tournaments for more than two decades. It was the card games, which she also played online, that her family said kept their mother’s mind sharp for many years.

An avid world traveler as well, Ms. Jacob took trips to Europe, Hawaii, Egypt, and Canada with friends she grew up with and her sister, planning multiple getaways every year, Mr. Bennett said.

“She is one of the last of the old Broadway crew,” he said, referring to the South Toledo neighborhood where his mom grew up. “A lot of people up and down Broadway knew Ruthie Politis and her sister Georgia. She had deep roots there, and they had a tight sorority for a very long time from Central Catholic High School where she graduated.”

Deb Behrens, a euchre coordinator at the Jolly Roger, remembers how though she was not a member of the club, Ms. Jacob was a joy to be around. She was well-liked by all and was an expert euchre player.

“She lived out here in this area, so this was her community,” Ms. Behrens said of the Jolly Roger. “She was a dear, dear person, and very pleasant to be around. She used to bring lemon cake all the time.”

With her daughter Barbara, Ms. Jacob was often quite successful at the tournaments the Jolly Roger would hold. As coordinator, Ms. Behrens is not often called to play herself, but she mentioned one time in which she served as Ms. Jacob’s partner, and the pair were trying to win a point.

“She had a squeaky little voice,” Ms. Behrens said. “I laid a 10 down and nobody could beat it, and we won by the lousy 10. We both yelled because we were excited and I said ‘Ruthie, you’re right! You do have your big girl panties on!’ and she said, ‘I told you I did, honey, I told you.’ She was just that much fun.”

Entry fees for the euchre tournaments at the Jolly Roger go back into their youth sailing programs, which was something that Ms. Jacob, who is to be mentioned in the next edition of the Jolly Roger’s newsletter, liked to support.

“She was interested because the proceeds went to the kids,” Ms. Behrens said of the charitable nature of the card games. “I have had a couple of phone calls recently and they are like ‘Debbie, we need to tell you....” and I said ‘I know what you are going to say, I know Ruthie passed, I know that.’ I had a connection with her family early on because I knew her grandson but they were real nice people. I never heard anyone say anything bad about her.”

Ms. Jacob is survived by five of her children, Reed Bennett, Marsha Dearbeck, Lori Greifelt, Barbara Eisenbrandt, and Nancy Counterman, in addition to 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Per her request, no memorial services will be held for Ms. Jacob. The family suggests planting a tree or flower in her honor or making a donation in tribute to the Open Door Ministry or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio that cared for her in her last weeks.

