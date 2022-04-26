ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 4/26

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGGRy_0fKBIRB800

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Brianna Rife, Toledo, boy, April 25.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Samantha and Matthew Timmons, Oregon, girl, April 22.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Cara Kantlehner, Toledo, boy, April 21.

Marian Gerges and Melad Mikhail, Toledo, girl, April 22.

Katrin McBroom and John Roberts, Toledo, girl, April 22.

Crime reports

Homicides

Jessus Lopez, shot in the 2100 block of North Michigan.

Lawrence Stuart, stabbed in 1100 block of Artis Place.

Felonious assaults

Herman Warren, shot at in the 600 block of Pinewood.

T. Siebenaler, assaulted in the 5100 block of Heatherdowns.

Kriston Morrow and Jody McIntoush, assaulted in the unit block of Tyler.

Zion Mitchell, Kenan Smith, shot in the 1100 block of Woodstock.

Jessica Jaso, assaulted in the 300 block of Burger.

Jodi Martinez, shot in the 600 block of Ewing.

Sheldon Chatman, assaulted in the 1100 block of South Detroit.

Officer Pluff, left hand injured at Gorney and East Manhattan.

Robberies

Ste. Gorkowski, cell phone from the 600 block of North Huron.

Ryan Miner, jewelry from Berdan and Roanoke.

Burglaries

Curtis Brown, keys from residence in the 1200 block of Fernwood.

Aaron Harris, video games, tools, and bank receipts from residence in the 800 block of Lincoln.

The Blade

Two wounded in Toledo shooting

Toledo police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening in Central Toledo. Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Woodstock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

3 homicides reported within 16 hours; Toledo's murder rate still lower than 2021

A man fatally shot in South Toledo on Monday evening was Toledo’s third homicide victim in 16 hours. The shooting occurred along Havre Street near Walbridge Avenue, which is east of the Anthony Wayne Trail and south of Western Avenue. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was identified as Derrick Kimball, 39, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner.
TOLEDO, OH
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL-TV

Two people shot in central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple police and ambulances converged on a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening after a shooting. Toledo police say there were two victims, both male. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police were investigating two nearby scenes in an alley off of Midway Plaisance St. near...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bodycam footage shows capture of escaped Wood County inmate

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — An escaped Wood County prisoner on the run since April 9 was captured Friday in Michigan. Christopher Eldredge was found along North Dixie Highway near Frenchtown Township in Michigan by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 3 a.m. According to Monroe County Sheriff...
SCDNReports

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By Burglar: Children in the Home

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By BurglarSCDN Graphics Department. Police were called to 2123 N Michigan on 4/25/22 about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Jesus Lopez, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside his residence. Lopez was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died.
TOLEDO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot To Death In St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot to death in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Bates Avenue just after midnight, finding a man believed to be in his 30s with a gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. Police said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650. This is the city’s 14th homicide of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin man killed in US 224 crash

Attica, Ohio — A Tiffin man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Friday at 9:21 p.m. on U.S. 224 near milepost 29 in the village of Attica. 44-year-old Mark Rathburn, of Tiffin, was driving a 2007 Honda Fit...
TIFFIN, OH
