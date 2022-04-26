Daily Log: 4/26

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Brianna Rife, Toledo, boy, April 25.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Samantha and Matthew Timmons, Oregon, girl, April 22.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Cara Kantlehner, Toledo, boy, April 21.

Marian Gerges and Melad Mikhail, Toledo, girl, April 22.

Katrin McBroom and John Roberts, Toledo, girl, April 22.

Crime reports

Homicides

Jessus Lopez, shot in the 2100 block of North Michigan.

Lawrence Stuart, stabbed in 1100 block of Artis Place.

Felonious assaults

Herman Warren, shot at in the 600 block of Pinewood.

T. Siebenaler, assaulted in the 5100 block of Heatherdowns.

Kriston Morrow and Jody McIntoush, assaulted in the unit block of Tyler.

Zion Mitchell, Kenan Smith, shot in the 1100 block of Woodstock.

Jessica Jaso, assaulted in the 300 block of Burger.

Jodi Martinez, shot in the 600 block of Ewing.

Sheldon Chatman, assaulted in the 1100 block of South Detroit.

Officer Pluff, left hand injured at Gorney and East Manhattan.

Robberies

Ste. Gorkowski, cell phone from the 600 block of North Huron.

Ryan Miner, jewelry from Berdan and Roanoke.

Burglaries

Curtis Brown, keys from residence in the 1200 block of Fernwood.

Aaron Harris, video games, tools, and bank receipts from residence in the 800 block of Lincoln.