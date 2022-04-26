Editorial: TPS must stay on course to maintain progress

Toledo Public Schools District continues to move forward. With a more disciplined approach aimed at keeping students in school, debt under control, and help from the federal government in the form of pandemic relief, the system received an upgrade in credit ranking from Moody’s.

The school system works on what it can control, and that makes all the difference.

That boost must not be squandered. If TPS continues the path it’s on, further opportunities for improvements in the system can become reality.

Much of the system’s troubles come from the troubles within the city of Toledo. The primary hurdle is declining population, which hits school funding hard. A second factor is the hit still being absorbed by years of past unconstitutional funding of Ohio’s schools funding mechanism.

TPS needed internal changes, and some of those were cited in the Moody’s upgrade.

Moody’s now gives TPS a credit rating of A1 and removed the negative outlook previously held by the system. Those determinations make it easier to borrow money at better interest rates. The outlook upgrade impacts organizations and businesses looking at the positives and negatives of a city school system while they ponder expansion into Toledo. Moody’s did cite the coronavirus relief funding as a positive for the system. It was not the pandemic relief alone that merited the upgrades. Moody’s cited improving internal finances and academic performance, and shoring up financial reserves and in its evaluation. STEM schools and the addition of programs like the nursing program aim to keep students in school, and that’s a positive.

Another key to the upgrades was a focus on debt refinancing when the opportunity presented itself. Looking for grants and donations keeps budgets under control. Partnerships with local industry, colleges and universities helps add to that progress on enrollment and financing. TPS can and should keep the progress rolling.

All is not perfect. The long term trend for now is continued enrollment decline and continued economic weakness. TPS can’t control all of the broader picture.

Yet TPS can continue the path of improvement by making the right decisions about things they can control.