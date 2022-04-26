UTEP picks up commitment from Southern Miss transfer Tae Hardy; more could come soon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP fans worried about the lack of recruits coming in to the men’s basketball program could breathe a sigh of relief on Monday.

The Miners got a commitment from Southern Miss transfer guard Tae Hardy, a 6’3 graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. Securing Hardy for 2022-23 means UTEP now has eight players officially on paper for next season. He made the announcement on his social media pages.

A native of Atlanta, Hardy averaged 13.7 points per game for the Golden Eagles in 2021-22, before an injury sidelined him for much of the season. He could be a day one starter for Joe Golding’s squad; his shooting ability and playmaking will be an immediate boost for a Miners team looking to replace four starters and 92% of its scoring from a season ago.

Hardy may not be the only player to commit to UTEP this week. Shamar Givance, who was Evansville’s leading scorer in 2021-22, was on a visit in El Paso over the weekend. Givance averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists last season for the Purple Aces.

If Givance commits to UTEP, he could be joined in El Paso by former Burges star Jawaun Newton, who played with Givance at Evansville and averaged 12.7 points per game last season, second on the team behind Givance.

Neither player has announced a commitment yet, but the Miners hosted both of them for visits the last couple of weeks. UTEP also has multiple players on visits this week, both from the junior college level and the Division I level.

The possibility of more commitments coming in over the next few days is very high.

