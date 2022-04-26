ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ S6E3

By Chris Ryan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Andy break down the most recent episode of Better Call...

The Independent

Better Call Saul fans furious after show reveals huge spoiler one week before final season begins

Better Call Saul fans have been left feeling frustrated by the official reveal of a big moment from the final season.The news was shared on the Breaking Bad prequel series’s Twitter page, which left many feeling excited.However, a large contingent of fans questioned why the news had to be announced as it would have proved a nice surprise for unsuspecting viewers when the show returns later this month.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It has been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final batch of episodes, reprising their respective roles of Walter White and...
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando on Nacho's 'Breaking Good' for Season 6 (Exclusive)

Better Call Saul is pulling no punches as it heads into its sixth and final season on Monday. Following the events of Season 5 that left many of its characters plotting and scheming against their rivals, no one is more of a moving target than the former right-hand man to Tuco Salamanca and now Lalo Salamanca, Nacho Varga — played sincerely by series star Michael Mando. With the Season 6 premiere picking up after Nacho's escape following a failed assassination attempt against Lalo, the intelligent, career criminal is on the run, seeking help from Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) who has little love for him and hasn't offered much help in his escape. While Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) seems to be in his corner, Season 6 will no doubt open up some very intense moments for Nacho as he comes to a crossroads.
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Season Six Shocks Everyone With Major Death

We're talking full spoilers for episode 6.03 of Better Call Saul, full spoilers! AMC is only three episodes into the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul and if the events of tonight's episode are any indication they're not holding back and no one is safe as a major death just occurred in the show. Season five of the series concluded with Michael Mando's Nacho Varga on the run, fleeing the compound of Lalo Salamanca as assassins entered to try and kill him. The sixth season of the series picked up that thread immediately and has followed Nacho on the run ever since, sadly his journey has ended.
Daily Mail

Aaron Paul admits he didn't think his Breaking Bad character's guest appearance on Better Call Saul would work... and he was 'shocked' that producers announced the secret

Aaron Paul has revealed in a new interview that he initially didn't think it was even feasible for his Breaking Bad character to make a guest appearance on the spinoff Better Call Saul. The 42-year-old Westworld actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that he 'didn’t initially see how'...
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘The Northman,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Barry’ and More

We’re back at it again with another installment of our What to Watch column. We’ve been gone for a couple of weeks, and so much has gone down both on TV and at the box office. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 quickly made its way to No. 1, and Michael Bay returned with his latest action flick Ambulance. On TV, Atlanta has been killing it with some thought-provoking episodes, while Woke returned for Season 2, and The Kardashians made their grand move to Hulu. April has had a lot to offer so far and this week is one of its strongest yet!
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
IndieWire

Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series. The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “Better Call Saul” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead...
tvinsider.com

‘Better Things’ Finale, Nacho’s Reckoning on ‘Saul,’ HBO Premieres (David Simon’s ‘City,’ ‘Gentleman Jack’ Returns)

Pamela Adlon’s deeply personal comedy Better Things ends on a euphoric note. Fugitive drug-world soldier Nacho fights for survival in a gripping episode of Better Call Saul. HBO welcomes back The Wire creator David Simon with a gritty new crime drama set in Baltimore, paired with a second season of the feisty period drama Gentleman Jack.
Deadline

Bill Maher And Bob Odenkirk Talk About God And Comedy In HBO’s ‘Real Time’ Session

Click here to read the full article. It was old school week on Bill Maher’s Friday Real Time. Fresh off a week away while his Adulting special ran in his regular HBO time slot, Maher celebrated his return by bringing in an old friend from the comedy circuit. Bob Odenkirk, the Better Call Saul actor, comedian, producer, and author of the new memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, sat with Maher to talk about what it takes to stand on a stage and make an audience laugh. But first, the talk turned to a Maher favorite of Odenkirk’s work: Mr. Show with Bob and David, a...
CNET

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Reuniting in Season 6 of 'Better Call Saul'

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to get screen time during Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, which debuted on AMC on April 18. It's safe to say fans are excited about the return of the actors -- that is, if the more than 376,000 likes on this tweet announcing the news are any indication.
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’: Michael Mando Dealt with Sandstorms and Lightning While Filming Nacho’s Big Scene

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 3, “Rock and Hard Place.”] The last thing Michael Mando filmed on “Better Call Saul” was Nacho’s hideout in the oil tanker. As his character is hiding from people on his tail who wish him dead, Mando had to submerge himself in a giant pool of goo. In a way, it was a fitting reverse-baptism for one of the most memorable characters on one of TV’s best dramas. Knowing that his character doesn’t appear in “Breaking Bad,” fans have been anticipating...
Salon

"Better Call Saul" star on playing "the only character breaking good when everybody's breaking bad"

"Better Call Saul" returned with a slew of physical challenges for its reluctant cartel lieutenant Ignacio "Nacho" Varga and the thoughtful man who plays him, Michael Mando. The recently debuted sixth season picks up in the aftermath of a botched assassination attempt at Lalo Salamanca's (Tony Dalton) Mexican compound, a place remote enough to defy easy extraction in the midst of a landscape with few places to hide. Lalo survived, and the first head he wants is Nacho's.
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’ Review: Tense and Tragic ‘Rock and Hard Place’ Is a Requiem for Two Dead Men Walking

Click here to read the full article. [Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 3, “Rock and Hard Place.”] In hindsight, the phone call was the clincher. This is a world where emotional phone conversations with family members can be death sentences in their own way. Just ask Hank Schrader. As soon as Nacho (Michael Mando) hangs up the phone to his father, his fate is effectively set. Caught in a cartel tug-of-war between rival factions each eager to see him suffer, Nacho secures a few extra hours of freedom and (presumably) his father’s safety by...
