‘Better Call Saul’ S6E3

Better Call Saul is pulling no punches as it heads into its sixth and final season on Monday. Following the events of Season 5 that left many of its characters plotting and scheming against their rivals, no one is more of a moving target than the former right-hand man to Tuco Salamanca and now Lalo Salamanca, Nacho Varga — played sincerely by series star Michael Mando. With the Season 6 premiere picking up after Nacho's escape following a failed assassination attempt against Lalo, the intelligent, career criminal is on the run, seeking help from Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) who has little love for him and hasn't offered much help in his escape. While Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) seems to be in his corner, Season 6 will no doubt open up some very intense moments for Nacho as he comes to a crossroads.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO